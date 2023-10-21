Jim Harbaugh For Prison? Ohio State Fans Let Michigan Coach Have It On College GameDay

Videos by OutKick

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan could NOT have a picked a worse time to potentially get caught cheating.

I said potentially, for you lawyers out there! You’re not suing us. Not today!

Anyway, back to spyin’ Jim …

For those who missed it, the NCAA launched an investigation earlier this week into Harbaugh and Michigan after a couple unnamed (Rutgers) teams ratted them out and said they were illegally sending spies to their games to steal signs.

As for the timing of it all … College GameDay is in Columbus this morning for the Ohio State-Penn State showdown. In case you didn’t know, Michigan and Ohio State ain’t exactly friendly.

Roll tape!

We got our first "Harbaugh for Prison" sign from the Ohio State faithful. pic.twitter.com/cxJBIXXajQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2023

There it is. First one of day! @CollegeGameDay 9am et pic.twitter.com/08MSlEAPWd — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 21, 2023

You would think OSU is playing Michigan with the amount of Harbaugh/Michigan signs out right now for College Gameday — Dan Colucci (@coluccid2) October 21, 2023

Ohio State has Jim Harbaugh on the mind on college gameday

Very true. I made sure to flip on Rece and the fellas right at 9 a.m. just so I could get a lay of the land, and it’s a Jim Harbaugh bloodbath out there.

The prison one is funny, but the “Jim Harbaugh stole my other sign” one is pretty lame if we’re being honest. That’s the gist of most of them in the crowd and I just feel like Ohio State fans could’ve done better.

Maybe the losers at ESPN are censoring the good ones? Perhaps. I just hope we get a really good one that sneaks through and blows the internet up. Golden opportunity here for Ohio State fans — don’t blow it.

As for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, I can’t wait to see how this bad boy unfolds. Nothing like a good sign-stealing scandal to wake us up during a pretty timid college football season so far.

As Joe Kinsey said, we need this.