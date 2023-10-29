Jim Harbaugh Could Still Face Punishment If He Flees For NFL Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal

Videos by OutKick

The walls might be closing in on Jim Harbaugh at Michigan as more details emerge surrounding the football program’s elaborate sign-stealing operation — leading some to believe the head coach will make his return to the NFL. A fresh start in the pros seems like the logical next step if he were to face a lengthy suspension from the NCAA.

But not so fast.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is unlikely to be a “safe harbor” for Harbaugh to escape discipline from the NCAA. So even if he decided to return to the pros, he would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension before doing so.

Jim Harbaugh’s program faces allegations of an elaborate sign-stealing scandal. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

League sources pointed to former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel as the precedent.

In 2011, the Colts hired Tressel to serve as the team’s replay consultant. The NCAA had suspended Tressel five games for lying to investigators about benefits players received at Ohio State. And so the Colts — likely with some nudging from the league — suspended Tressel for six games.

Will Jim Harbaugh Survive At Michigan?

Harbaugh’s program is currently engulfed in accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation that centers around currently-suspended staffer Connor Stalions. Stalions was allegedly the point man in a cheating scheme that filmed sidelines of upcoming opponents.

There’s still much to be determined, including how much Harbaugh knew and when he knew it. But all signs point toward the 59-year-old head coach paying some kind of substantial price for it — even if he escapes to the pros.

Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images)

Currently, there is no NFL rule regarding the matter. But the league has made it clear they want to support college athletics’ governing body.

A former NFL quarterback, Jim Harbaugh had plenty of success in his first run as an NFL head coach. He went 49-22-1 (including playoffs) with three NFC Championship appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XLVII in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh left for Michigan, his alma mater, after the 2014 season.

