YouTube Star JiDion Removed From US Open After Haircut Prank

Two fans watching Nick Kyrgios take on Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday night were removed from the ground. They weren’t heckling the players nor did they streak across the court or anything along those lines, they were simply getting a haircut in the stands.

Sitting just two rows up from the court, one fan was caught on camera giving another fan a haircut.

The man getting the haircut was identified as YouTube prankster JiDion. His friend managed to shave his entire head before security arrived and kicked them out of the stadium.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” USTA spokesman McIntyre said. “There’s a first time for anything.”

JIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN 🤣 @Jidion6 pic.twitter.com/wNbTMyIFsF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

JiDion And His Haircut Pranks

Of all the ways to go viral, simply getting a haircut while watching a sporting event is a great route. You’re not going to be arrested for streaking or trespassing, you know the camera is going to pick it up, and you’re just going to be kindly asked to leave.

JiDion is making a name for himself by getting haircuts at sporting events.

During the NBA season, he was seen getting his hair cut in Minnesota when the Timberwolves hosted the Dallas Mavericks.

JiDion has over 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube. One of his most popular videos is him getting a haircut during a college lecture, which that video has nearly 8 million views alone.