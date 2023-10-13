Jewish Reporter Quits BBC Over Refusal To Call Hamas ‘Terrorists’

Videos by OutKick

Legacy media outlets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom continue to minimize Hamas’ atrocities by refraining from labeling the group a “terrorist” organization.

That includes the large-scale British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). And a Jewish reporter quit the outlet over that edict.

Noah Abrahams explained his decision in an interview with TalkTV:

“Like many in the Jewish community, I don’t see myself as exceptional. The fear is real among British Jews, including myself, and this has led me to a significant turning point in both my career and life.”

“I hold strong to my values. I’ve observed the terms ‘justified’ and ‘unjustified’ being used frequently lately. In my view, the BBC’s decision to avoid the appropriate wording is unjustifiable… as a Jewish person – there’s already enough fuel on the fire.”

So far, the BBC has referred to Hamas almost exclusively as “militants.”

But militants don’t behead and slaughter babies, or target women to kidnap and rape. Hamas does that. Terrorists do that.

Hamas is a “terrorist” organization. Labeling them “militants,” “gunmen,” or “fighters”– as the media has — downplays their intentions. It is a form of propaganda.

And it’s happening across the West.

Leaked emails reveal that a high-ranking executive at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) prohibited reporters from using the T-word when referring to Hamas.

The New York Times, the paper of record, finally called Hamas “terrorists” on Wednesday, then stealth-edited the article to call the group “gunmen.”

(The Times changed the wording back to “terrorists” in the subheading after an email inquiry from OutKick, but changed the body of the story to say “gunmen.”)

NewsNation host Dan Abrams, a moderate commentator, criticized the media for is labeling of Hamas, particularly MSNBC:

“They are terrorists! Full stop! And MSNBC’s pathetic refusal to call them that is just shameful pandering to their far-left audience,” said Abrams.

Of course, those outlets are pandering.

Newsrooms like MSNBC, BBC, and the New York Times cater to some of the very groups that side with terrorists, as in various college campuses, BLM, and the Prince of Darkness George Soros.

We hope Noah Abrahams can find another job. The BBC is monolithic in terms of Britain journalism. But the newsroom is compromised. It always has been. Its agenda is profound.

Abrahams opted to no longer participate in that agenda.