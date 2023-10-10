CBC Tells Reporters Not To Call Hamas ‘Terrorists,’ Per Leaked Email

Videos by OutKick

Monday, we discussed the apparent edict across newsrooms and the United States and Canada to avoid the word “terrorist” when referring to Hamas, a terrorist organization.

That edict is confirmed.

Leaked emails from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reveal an email from an executive in which he prohibits “reporters” from using the T-word.

“Do not refer to militants, soldiers or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story,” CBC’s director of journalistic standards, George Achi, wrote in an email to employees Saturday.

"Hamas is a Palestinian Sunni Islamic terrorist group. Hamas members are modern-day Nazis backed by Iran. Like Nazis, Hamas fantasies include exterminating the Jews."



Hamas members aren't militants. They're terrorists.



Achi also instructed journalists to make sure audiences understand that the word is a mere “opinion,” and that Hamas is not an official terrorist group.

“Even when quoting/clipping a government or a source referring to fighters as ‘terrorists,’ we should add context to ensure the audience understands this is opinion, not fact,” he added.

Achi would have a point — if his information were accurate. It’s not.

Hamas is a terrorist organization. The Canadian government declared it as much 20 years ago.

“Under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the Government of Canada currently lists Hamas as a terrorist entity, thus establishing it as a terrorist group, since 2002,” says the official Government of Canada website.

Still, a CBC spokesperson confirmed the internal email’s legitimacy to Fox News Digital and plans to continue calling Hamas a group of “militants.”

CBC and George Achi are complicit in sanitizing the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Since the email, Hamas reportedly beheaded over a dozen babies in an Israeli kibbutz Tuesday as it stormed the community.

Militants do not behead babies.

Nor do they purposely target women and children for kidnapping and then for sexual assault and slavery. Which, as we covered Monday, resembles the playbook of ISIS, a terrorist organization.

Legacy outlets in the United States are no different than the CBC. MSNBC, the New York Times, and others have thus far refused to call Hamas members “terrorists.”

Specifically, MSNBC has made 441 references to Hamas as either “militants” or “the fighters” since Saturday.

As NewsNation host Dan Abrams put it, MSNBC is pandering and doing so shamelessly.

“They are terrorists! Full stop! And MSNBC’s pathetic refusal to call them that is just shameful pandering to their far-left audience,” said Abrams.

We caution you to remain skeptical about the validity of any news regarding Israel and Hamas — be it from the Democrats, the Neocons like Lindsey Graham, and especially the media.