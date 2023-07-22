Jets Tape Bills, Patriots Logos To Tackling Dummies In Training Camp

Videos by OutKick

The AFC East is shaking in its boots!

The New York Jets opened Training Camp Thursday, and they’ve found a new strategy for motivating their pass rushers. Equipment managers taped the logos of the division rival Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots to the tackling dummies.

The Jets “Training Camp Live” broadcast didn’t show a dummy with a Miami Dolphins logo, but no doubt they had one of those, too. That, or they simply don’t respect the Dolphins O-line.

Whatever gets you hyped, I guess.

Bills and Patriots logos spotted on the tackling dummies at Jets training camp 👀



(📸: @JETSFAN139) pic.twitter.com/MEFbaPoj2L — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 22, 2023

Still, Twitter wasn’t impressed by the ingenuity.

“In the least impressive fashion imaginable,” one fan commented — referring to the plain white printer paper sloppily taped to the tackling dummies.

“Which JV coach did they steal this idea from?” another user asked.

“This may be the lamest thing I’ve ever seen, are they 12?”

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

But let’s be real: If Andy Reid did this, everyone would say it was genius.

Unfortunately for Gang Green, though, they’re an easy target for mocking.

The J-E-T-S finished L-A-S-T in the AFC East last season with a record of 7-10. They ended 2022 with a six-game skid. And in the final three games, the offense put up just 15 total points — no touchdowns.

Granted, the team looks a whole lot different in 2023.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers should and will be a major improvement over Zach “I didn’t let my defense down” Wilson. And they’ve made several key additions, including Thomas Morstead, Mecole Hardman and Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard.

But only time will tell. Because a few big names and a shiny, primetime-heavy schedule don’t mean anything if you’re not winning games.

Your tackle dummies are cute, Jets. But right now, the rest of the AFC East has your logo on the trash can.