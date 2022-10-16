Jets Rookie Sauce Gardner Trolls Green Bay Packers With Cheesehead Celebration

The Packers got lost in the sauce.

Green Bay stunk up MetLife Stadium on Sunday: losing to the New York Jets, 27-10. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner wasn’t afraid to rub the loss in the Packers’ face.

Gardner Showed Up and Sauce’d Out

Once the clock hit all zeroes, Sauce intercepted a Green Bay Cheesehead and paraded around the field wearing the infamous piece of fanwear to rub the loss in the Packers’ faces.

Lead Packers wideout Allen Lazard caught Gardner as he waltzed around with the Cheesehead; ran over to him; and knocked off the hat out of spite.

Gardner played exceptionally when lined up against Lazard.

Like a wheel of Gruyere, Sauce was slicing up the Packers’ receiving corps, made even more impressive by his impact on reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers. He almost got away with a pick-6 on Rodgers earlier in the contest until a flag negated the play.

Rodgers finished the game with 26 of 41 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers suffered their second-straight loss to a New York team after losing to the Giants at Tottenham Stadium in Week 5.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

