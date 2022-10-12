Aaron Rodgers Suffered Thumb Injury Against Giants, Sits Out Practice

While most fans expected Aaron Rodgers’ back to be recovering after hauling the lowly Packers offense to a close game against the New York Giants in London, it’s actually his thumb that is hurting.

On Wednesday, the Packers QB sat out practice because of a thumb injury he reportedly suffered on the final play of Sunday’s 27-22 loss against the Giants.

With one last offensive possession left, Rodgers and the Packers went for the game-winning TD drive and were stopped short when Giants defensive lineman and Dominion product Oshane Ximines sacked Rodgers for the stop on fourth down. This is when Rodgers suffered the thumb injury.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur gave the injury update ahead of Wednesday’s practice and clarified any concern that Rodgers could miss an extended period of time.

“He’s not going to practice today,” LaFleur said, as relayed by ESPN. “But I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.”

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; Matt LaFleur not concerned about QB's status for Sunday's game vs. Jets

Rodgers was “cooking” to start Sunday’s game but saw his production fade away as the Packers offense was held scoreless after halftime. Thanks to an intentional safety by Giants punter Jamie Gillan, Green Bay added two points to the scoreboard in the second half of Week 5’s game.

The Packers fan base hopes this is the case, considering their only backup, Jordan Love, has proven to be nothing more than a healthy body on the depth chart.