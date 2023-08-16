Jets Coach Carted Off Field After Fight-Filled Practice With Bucs That Left Mike Evans Shook

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets assistant coach Tony Oden apparently collapsed after taking on “friendly fire” during a camp fight at today’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oden, a senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks, reportedly collapsed during the skirmish and was carted off the field and taken to a hospital. He was awake, up and alert while being carted off.

Head coach Robert Saleh called it a little friendly fire after practice, which apparently was an all-out cage match between the two teams. Bucs receiver Mike Evans said it was the most fights he’d ever seen at a camp practice ahead of what will be his 10th season in the NFL.

Jets DB coach Tony Oden is being carted off the field after apparently collapsing on the far sideline. He was down for a few minutes as medical personnel surrounded him. Players took knees. He was sitting up in the cart as he went off. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 16, 2023

Robert Saleh said Tony Oden is doing fine. Thinks he caught some friendly fire during one of the altercations. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 16, 2023

Tony Oden is being carted off the practice field. He might’ve gotten banged up during a scuffle. The Jets DB coach started to walk to Justin Hardee and then dropped back to the ground. Got up thought and was able to walk to cart. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 16, 2023

Multiple fights today, & in the last one a coach got injured, was down for a while, & now they're sending a cart out for him



This is getting f***ing ridiculous



Its #Jets coach Tony Oden… — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 16, 2023

A fight has already broken out at the Jets and Bucs joint practice 👀



(via @TalkJetsRadio)



pic.twitter.com/DnIaSu0Egi — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) August 16, 2023

Sounds like Tony Oden’s gonna be OK, so that’s obviously good news. Let’s get that out of the way.

Now, how about the apparent boxing matches that broke out at Jets/Bucs camp today? Boys will be boys, I reckon. Good Hard Knocks stuff at least. Liev Schreiber will be pumped.

It’s definitely that time of year in training camp. It’s hot as hell out everywhere, and you’ve got 300-pound dudes sweating their balls off three hours a day going against other 300-pound dudes?

Yeah, you’re gonna throw some fists. That’s just how it goes.

Mix in the fact that you’ve got a pretty good Bucs defense going against an elite Jets offense (on paper, I still need to see it), and there’s bound to be some blood spilled.

It is amazing though that Mike Evans — a 10-year vet — said it’s the most carnage he’s ever seen at one of these deals. You have to figure he’s been through at least 20 joint practices over his career, so this one must’ve been a humdinger.

And now you’ve got coaches taking on friendly fire during the scuffle? Yikes. Tony Oden is about to raise some hell when he gets back to camp later today.

Sounds like Robert Saleh’s gonna have plenty of buddies running stairs with him tomorrow.