Jets Are Going To Be Without 2 Of Their Top 3 Cornerbacks And It’s Going To Be Bad

With Aaron Rodgers done for the rest of the season (according to everyone but him) New York Jets fans were at least able to fall back on the fact that their defense was still one of the league’s best.

However, even with a top-5 defense, the Jets still wound up with a 1-3 record so far. And it’s about to get a whole lot worse.

During the team’s media presser on Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that the team would be without cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Brandin Nichols, which means that seldom-used backup Bryce Hall will have to go up against a strong Broncos receiving corps.

JETS FACE SERIOUS DEFENSIVE INJURIES

“D.J. has not passed his concussion protocol so he will be out… Nichols will be out [hamstring injury],” the embattled head coach said.

But don’t worry everyone – Saleh added that “we have a plan!” Well, in that case, surely nothing can go wrong.

What we do know is that the Jets will now have to rely heavily on backup cornerback Bryce Hall who has only had four defensive snaps this season. Not ideal as he’s going to go up against the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims Jr.

If I’m Broncos head coach Sean Payton I am staying the heck away from the only healthy remaining cornerback, star Sauce Gardner and having quarterback Russell Wilson go deep on Hall every single time. If that happens it could get ugly very quickly for the Jets as the team (and fans) try to find any sort of positive within what’s been a disaster of a season so far.

WILSON VS WILSON

The one thing that could make tomorrow’s matchup in the Mile High City interesting is that former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is now the offensive coordinator for the Jets. Maybe he comes back fired up and is ready to avenge his 4-11 record that he had with Denver. Afterall, the Broncos also only have one win so far this season.

Ahh, who am I kidding, it’s still the same ol’ damn Jets with Zach Wilson as their quarterback. I would take the Broncos first half and the points immediately.