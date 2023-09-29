Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Spotted On Crutches Weeks After Surgery

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers is back on his feet, and on crutches, two weeks after undergoing surgery for his torn Achilles.

In exclusive photos from the New York Post, the Jets QB made a first public appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday, schlepping around the crutches. The outlet noted that Rodgers finished a four-hour workout, showcasing his dedication to return to action.

Rodgers’ season-ending injury rocked the NFL. He suffered the injury just four plays into his new tenure with the Jets.

In his first post addressing the injury, Rodgers shared his thoughts on the crushing blow.

Rodgers posted, “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

As for a return, Rodgers is not ruling out a potential return this season. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stated that he’ll make the effort to be back for the Jets this year, expectedly around playoff time.

The Jets have spiraled since Aaron Rodgers’ injury. Apart from the unlikely Week 1 finish to defeat the Bills, interim QB Zach Wilson and the offense have been unable to muster any production.

New York faces a potential 1-4 record, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is sacked during the first quarter by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Bills 22-16 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)