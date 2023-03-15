Videos by OutKick

Everybody and their mothers tuned into Aaron Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. It was one of the biggest events in NFL offseason history.

Hello beautiful people.. IT IS AARON RODGERS WEDNESDAY#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZZ6d1n9y3l — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

Rodgers, whose long-awaited decision on his future in the league has captivated headlines and social media for weeks, announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets in 2023. He also divulged details about his darkness retreat for the first time, and spoke about how the process has unfolded.

Rodgers’ appearance was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

As the clock moved closer to that time, more than 300,000 viewers were tuned-in live on YouTube. When the four-time NFL MVP started to expound on his experiences, just shy of half a million (!!) people were watching.

Pat McAfee currently has over 425k live viewers with Aaron Rodgers…



The new media 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X3Y5mwlYhg — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) March 15, 2023

The broadcast peaked at 498,000. To put that number in perspective, Rodgers’ final appearance on The Pat McAfee Show drew 378,000 viewers— total.

In addition, the NFL Combine peaked at 329,000 viewers on NFL Network. The Big East Tournament final had 980,000 viewers on FOX. Sunday afternoon’s game between the Bruins and Red Wings had 403,000 viewers on TNT.

It is not only a testament to the media empire that McAfee has built, but to the personality that is the longest-tenured Green Bay Packer in history. They, both, are must-watch TV, especially as Rodgers called out Adam Schefter.

Among those who tuned into the show was the New York Jets social media team. They were ready to go as soon as Rodgers mentioned anything about his future with the organization.

OutKick’s Dom Bonvissuto also made an astute observation. Rodgers did not bother to dress up for his big appearance and wore a sweatshirt with a stain on the front. Classic.

Couldn't have found a sweatshirt without a stain, Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/7rjqpB5TuU — Dom Bonvissuto (@dombonvissuto) March 15, 2023

The jokes amongst NFL fans did not stop there.

Aaron Rodgers’s appearance set off a chain reaction.

Rodgers to the Jets is anything but a done deal at this point. There are still a lot of kinks to be worked out over the course of the next few days/weeks.