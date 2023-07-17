JetBlue Customers GO NUTS After Flight Cancellation Madness

Videos by OutKick

You guys love ’em, you click on ’em and I love posting ’em, so here we go with another round of Airport Public Freakouts where travelers really let airline workers have it.

Let’s go to JFK Airport Sunday night where there were plenty of fireworks in the JetBlue boarding area where a gate agent was tasked with announcing to a clearly agitated group of passengers waiting for their flight to Las Vegas that they weren’t leaving.

Oh hell NOOOOOO you don’t, desk agent.

Oh yes, she did.

According to the boots on the ground, the fireworks went off because passengers had a 1 p.m. ET flight scheduled, but it was canceled. Passengers were told a new flight would leave at 8. It didn’t. Passengers were told to hang tight and then it happened — the second flight was canceled at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning and all hell broke loose.

My 1st flight was canceled at 1:pm so Jet blue changed it to another flight at 8:00pm just to have me sit around until 12:45am to tell me my second flight was canceled. People are upset as they should be they were promising they were going to take off. #jetblue #jfk #flight #mad pic.twitter.com/MVDxhIQXbO — matthew beechhurst (@beechhurst24) July 17, 2023

As you can see, there were multiple passengers who channeled their inner William Frederick Durst, who once penned:

It’s just one of those days where you don’t want to wake up

Everything is f–ked, everybody sucks

You don’t really know why but you want to justify

Rippin’ someone’s head off

No human contact

And if you interact, your life is on contract

Your best bet is to stay away motherf–ker

It’s just one of those days

At least these people didn’t get 30k feet into the air and have to deal with a reported lesbian lover fight over a spilled drink like the incident that happened last week on a Frontier flight.