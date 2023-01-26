Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Decker Refuses To Get A Vasectomy Because It Takes ‘His Manhood Away’

There’s certainly not a dull moment in the Decker household. Between Jessie James Decker’s music career and thirst traps on Instagram, they find a way to occupy their free time. That might be in the form of oversharing about their personal life or battling trolls on social media.

Jessie James went to battle with the trolls a couple of months ago when they came after her young children and their incredible abs. She said, “It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird.'”

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)

Now the 34-year-old singer is back to doing more oversharing about her and her husband Eric Decker’s personal life. When asked if the parents of three, ranging from the ages of four to eight, were planning on having anymore kids, she said, “it’s probably a no.”

That could have been the end of it right there, but Jessie James can’t help but overshare. Is it on purpose? Or a “gift?” Who knows? What we do know now is that Eric refuses to have a vasectomy and for a pretty funny reason.

“I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it,” Jessie James revealed. “He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess.”

Jessie James Certainly Knows How To Get Attention

That’s probably not scientifically true, but it adds up in the mind of retired football player. Eric didn’t want her to repeat that to anyone.

He’s just telling her that, because one he believes it, and two he wants her off his back. He doesn’t want to burden himself with a weekend of sitting on frozen peas after having his junk messed with.

The 35-year-old is just trying to sit back and enjoy the $29 million plus he made in parts of eight seasons in the NFL.

You don’t retire at 30 to chase around small kids while your wife works to then go get snipped. You never know when you might need to add another kid to the mix.