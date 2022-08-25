Jessica Simpson’s Bikini Redemption Tour Heads To Mexico

As I told you five months ago, Jessica Simpson was about to have a big summer thanks to her return to bikini shape and the pop singer has kept the comeback tour rolling all the way to this week when she destroyed Cabo for all the early 40s ladies out there looking to make their own comebacks.

Simpson, 42, spent the week collecting more bikini content while on a “well deserved (if i do say so myself)” Mexican getaway from her three kids with husband Eric Johnson.

“Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure(.) Adios Cabo San Lucas,” Simpson wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

Hundreds of ladies who grew up on Simpson’s music and her “Newlyweds” reality show with then-husband Nick Lachey jumped into the comment section to congratulate their mom hero and to tell her to get those heels off the beach.

“Those shoes are definitely not practical for the beach 🤣 BUT you look amazing in the pic!” one mom told Simpson.

“Heels in the sand? wrote another fan.



Hey ladies, how about being happy for once that Jessica Simpson IS BACK like your other heroes from the 1990s and 2000s? That shouldn’t be too much to ask. Let’s be happy for these women for a minute. Be happy for women like Tiffani Amber Thiessen who have been able to go through their mom stages and come out on the other side to possibly have comebacks.

Jessica Simpson is just happy to be able to put on a bikini again and here you are bashing her shoes. SMH.

“I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch,” she told People earlier this year. “So to be able to put on a bikini … I just hadn’t thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, ‘I think I was afraid of that.’”

What’s the secret to getting back into bikini shape?

Walks.

“For Eric and I, it’s so good to walk, because we’re creative on walks and we talk through things,” Simpson said. “It’s a really inspiring conversation. That’s good for our relationship — and that’s cardio.”

Take note haters. Stop focusing on the beach heels and go get four or five miles in.