Jessica Simpson Is Sending Out Signals That She’s About To Have A Big Summer

As an expert on Instagram content indicators, all signs are pointing to 41-year-old Jessica Simpson going on a content tear this summer like what we’ve seen out of 50-plus actresses Salma Hayek and Elizabeth Hurley.

Just this week, Simpson, who has been fairly reserved with her social media content output, pumped two revealing posts into the Instagram world that show us that she wants a spot amongst the 40-plus greats of our time. Early in the week, she posed in a hanging chair showing off plenty of skin and that was followed by a bikini photo that most women 41 aren’t comfortable posting on any form of social media.

Dare we say Jessica Simpson IS BACK?

Let’s just go ahead and say it. She’s officially into the Morning Screencaps rotation. Without researching, it is starting to feel like she might have some sort of movie appearance coming up. That was the case with Hayek who went nuts posting all sorts of content in 2021.

She ended up appearing in House of Gucci with Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

Simpson noted in her bikini post that the confidence is back and that usually means a woman is going to dominate a few backyard parties from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!,” Simpson wrote Thursday. “Hard work. Determination Self Love.”

Good for Jessica Simpson.

Now go have a summer.