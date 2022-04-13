Jessica Simpson Continues Her Content Assault, Aaron Rodgers Is Not Happy With Kid Who Intercepted Him & TNML Stickers In the Wild

Which events do I need to experience this summer?

There’s been some management restructuring at OutKick over the last month or so as the site made its full transition to becoming a Fox News Corporation entity and I’ve had some discussions with my new editor about getting out on the road to cover some of the stuff you guys think I need to experience and turn into content.

I was told to compile a list, we’ll analyze the list and figure out what makes sense for the OutKick community. This doesn’t mean going into a press box to sit there and watch a game. I’d rather sit in my basement.

I’m looking for unique events out there. I’m looking for things like the Wren, OH (pop. 194) Wiffleball tournament I’ve fallen in love with where they serve Busch Lights to thousands of fans who show up.

The more I think about it, the more I think the Savannah Bananas experience needs to be on the list. Tuesday, I wrote about the flaming bat that was used by a Bananas spin-off team in an exhibition game. This is just the right mix of sports, entertainment and absurdity that grabs my attention.

It’s why I’m into the Wren Wiffleball event. It’s Americans being Americans. It’s a group of people sitting around a table and coming up with ideas that turn into pure gold. That’s what I’m after. I want to see these creations come to life and in the wild.

For example, documenting the craziness of the NFL Draft experience in Vegas would’ve been a good one, but it’s too late at this point and it would cost me some preseason landscaping time, so it’s out.

Let’s come up with a list of ideas and have some fun here. Remember, this doesn’t have to be sports-related.

On the Put-In-Bay Two-Club Invitational

• Wednesday I received confirmation that Mig will be at the big July 9 event. As long as there aren’t cancellations, it’s starting to sound like we’ll have at least 3-4 Screencaps groups on the island. That might not sound like much at this point, but you have to remember how hard it is for guys to sell this to their wives. It’s quite an achievement for people to actually make it to the island.

Now I need to plan some sort of gathering for Friday night July 8 so we can all have beers/drinks and have a Screencaps summit.

The northern (right on the Canadian border) North Dakota golfers check in & they’re under a blizzard warning

• Grant H. in Crosby, ND writes:

Checking in from the NW North Dakota golf scene. We’ve basically been without snow for a month now, just been waiting for the ice off of the water and the weather to warm up. I’ve included a drought monitor picture, we’re in the far top left, we’ve been classified a severe drought or worse for a couple of years now and have experienced limited snow cover.

Starting tonight they’re calling for anywhere from 8 to 30 inches of snow around the area. We are hoping to get a big blast and slow down our start, because our farmers and ranchers could use the moisture more than we need to swing the sticks at this point. We’re ready for spring and golf season, but we’ll take anything we can get to help our main economic driver. Either way, the clubhouse will be open for draft night and the crew will be out in full force.

Cheers to the screencaps nation, hope you’re enjoying the garage beers, mowing, and all of the other projects you have going on. We hope to be shoveling snow tomorrow! Again, thanks for screencaps, a daily reminder of the real America as well as a reminder to enjoy life.

####

And just like that, I won’t be complaining when it’s 71 with a few rain showers around here today.

• Matt R. in Dickinson, ND got dumped on and needs a TNML ruling:

Can I get a ruling? Since most of my yard is under 4 ft snow drifts from what feels like the storm of the century, I may be going on the IR for a few weeks. The kids had a blast building a snow fort though!

####

Meanwhile, today it’s going to be 43 and partly sunny in Fairbanks, Alaska.

What are we calling people who are paying $1,100 for bottles of rum?

• They can’t be Bourbon Bros®, so I asked you guys to help me out on this one.

Jeremy P. in Alpharetta, GA writes:

Rum Runners. I think there is/was a bar in Destin with that name. It’s where my buddies and I spent many a night when we were training in Ft Walton Beach.

Jay J. writes:

The long name for rum is rumbullion, the meaning includes the word “noisy”. So dudes chatting about their high-end rum are Rumbullion in their chats, or rumbullies for short.

On Mound Ball

• Jon H. writes:

Jeff M. must be related to Al Gore. We played Mound Ball at Riverfront Stadium in the 80’s. Unfortunately, you can’t play anymore because game balls are always thrown in the stands after the third out. Occasionally an ump will roll a ball out there, but they typically throw them to the next pitcher or give to the catcher to do so.

TNML stickers in the wild

• Charlie C. in Albuquerque writes:

Thanks for the TNML sticker. I’m a Michigander living in the desert of New Mexico. Albuquerque to be exact. Been reading Outkick since the pandemic.

I have grass in front and back. Do not like the Xeriscape. So I pay a premium on water.

Love your work. Hope to send in mowing updates this year. Just had the first round of fertilizer and weed killer.

####

It turns out I sent out somewhere around a dozen envelopes to the southwest — Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. I probably should’ve kept track of the states that received stickers, but I’m starting to think the southwest received more envelopes than Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa combined.

And with that, let’s get the day rolling. Don’t complain about the weather while our North Dakota readers are snowed in. Have a great day across this great country and keep those experience ideas rolling in.

Numbers from :

Since earned runs became official in both leagues in 1913, Yu Darvish is the only pitcher to allow no hits in a start and then allow 9+ earned runs in less than 2.0 innings in his very next start. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) April 13, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

The. Greatest. Post. Game. Interview in the HISTORY of Sports



If you don’t get emotional about this



You don’t own a heart



Wow. @TriciaWhitaker @Brett_Phillips8 pic.twitter.com/AOMU0IyIBE — RaysFanGio (@RaysFanGio) April 13, 2022

I can’t THANK the @Braves Organization enough for giving me and my fellow broadcasters #WorldSeries Rings. They considered us part of the team and surprised us. Simply blown away!!! #FIRSTCLASS pic.twitter.com/GpaiF0ults — Paul Byrd (@PaulByrd36) April 10, 2022

Say you later and see a Suzuki pic.twitter.com/DUZK4FKOMX — MLB Closed Captioning (@mlb_cc) April 12, 2022

So far, the Joe Burrow first pitch has been the highlight of the day. The Reds trail the Guardians 4-0 in the fifth and are being no-hit by Shane Bieber. pic.twitter.com/YspreCqTzL — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) April 12, 2022

Great to see the Wapakoneta, OH mowing drill team in action at the @Reds Opening Day parade. pic.twitter.com/6inGeXNPqE — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) April 12, 2022

#NotreDame fan is glad that little fat turd, Brian Kelly, is gone. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/PXgxBTVJCH — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) April 12, 2022

Scottie Scheffler’s mom, Diane, shared these adorable photos with me last year.



1. A young Scottie with the late Byron Nelson

2. A young @WillZalatoris towering over Scottie 😂

3/4. Scottie & his 3 sisters (Callie, Sara & Molly) caddied for each other in Texas Jr golf.@wfaa ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/rpRY5W1Fnt — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 12, 2022

YOU: But how do they get all the dirt off the track when the race is over



HUMAN INGENUITY: pic.twitter.com/Uyi5hpAUch — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) April 12, 2022

Dilys Margaret Price is the oldest woman to skydive solo at the age of 80 years, 315 days. pic.twitter.com/ZGcYFeAtzl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 13, 2022

New record: The largest belt buckle measures 3.20 metres x 4.43 metres and was made by Montana Silversmiths in Dallas, Texas.



𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴'𝘀 𝗯𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝘅𝗮𝘀https://t.co/40Tv3ICAQi pic.twitter.com/C24I21I2ph — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 12, 2022

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

It is hard to fathom that in 6 months CBP officers in Louisville have seized 3,229 counterfeit designer watches. The big names like Rolex, Gucci, Cartier & Richard Millie were the popular fakes. The MSRP, had they been real, would have been more than $81M.https://t.co/05KOyEkiOn pic.twitter.com/ENkpHLwP5A — CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) April 12, 2022

Oof. Last time we checked, ATM fees were $5 at Golden Nugget. pic.twitter.com/NiMqb1Nmmi — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) April 12, 2022

@OutKickTNML care package received. Slapped it on the rider and it looks so damn good! Looking forward to my second year in the league. Let's goooo!!



Thank you @JoeKinseyexp #TNML pic.twitter.com/HVXt9lykSH — Tim 🇺🇸 (@GatorTim16) April 9, 2022

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML. This is my cookout conversation starter for this summer. A 30 oz tumbler for a cooling vodka/lemonade and comes in handy for that kids Bday party or that dry family members cookout. pic.twitter.com/5d9OmUyAzx — El KaBong (@gim357) April 12, 2022

Got my @OutKickTNML stickers today! They get places of honor on a growler and the homebrew fridge! pic.twitter.com/jc6HslbpJo — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) April 11, 2022