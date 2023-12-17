Jerry Kill Goes Scorched Earth On New Mexico AD For Allegedly Causing Ruckus In-Response To Diego Pavia’s Urinating Incident

Videos by OutKick

One of the more animated press conferences of the 2023 college football season went down following the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday. Following their loss to Fresno State, New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill took time during his postgame availability to lay into New Mexico AD Eddie Nunez.

A frustrated Jerry Kill took to the podium and expressed his frustrations with Lobos AD Eddie Nunez for supposedly punishing his program for an incident that took place before the season.

If you aren’t familiar with the situation, the story involves NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia. Following a regular season loss to New Mexico, video surfaced online showing Diego Pavia urinating on the New Mexico logo inside their indoor facility. The incident led to Jerry Kill punishing Pavia internally and the program issued a statement at the time.

Now, months later, Jerry Kill was frustrated that his team was allegedly going to have to practice at a local high school and not New Mexico. The indoor facility located on the Lobos campus is the site for bowl practice during the week, but Jerry Kill told ESPN postgame that a bowl executive had to act quick to get the Aggies into the facility.

In addition, Kill noted that four local Albuquerque police officers were sent over to the indoor facility to monitor the New Mexico State practice.

Clearly Jerry Kill feels, and has been told, that the Diego Pavia was still on the minds of University of New Mexico officials.

Pavia was finally allowed to speak with the media just a few weeks ago, where he apologized for the incident. He admitted that he was agitated with New Mexico for not offering him a scholarship out of high school, but that it shouldn’t be an excuse for his actions.

So, just when you thought the incident was in the rear-view mirror, that apparently wasn’t the same way New Mexico AD Eddie Nunez viewed the situation, according to Jerry Kill.

Jerry Kill Calls New Mexico AD’s Actions ‘Chicken Sh-t’

As the host site for the bowl game, New Mexico has its indoor facility used during the week by teams playing in the local game. It’s not uncommon for teams to practice at different sites, usually not at the same spot. But in this case, Jerry Kill alleged in his comments that New Mexico’s Eddie Nunez did all he could to make the week miserable for the Aggies. This included the Lobo’s allegedly trying to keep New Mexico State out of its facility.

So, with the season wrapping up and some emotions from the loss and week leading up to the game, Jerry Kill decided to go all-in on the Lobos athletic director.

This was the start of a tense moment during the postgame presser, after first praising the bowl game officials.

“Now the other part of it’s this, We had all kinds of stuff here at the bowl game trying to get done,” Jerry Kill started. “He had to fight his ass off to get us to be able to practice in an indoor because of a situation that happened down the road. Most of you know that, ok. I did my part. I disciplined the young man and it may not be the time to do it but by gosh I’m going to get it off my damn mind because I haven’t said anything about it.

“We disciplined the young man, he doesn’t get to do any interviews and stuff like that. If you want to take a toothbrush and clean toilets all the time, that ain’t a lot of fun, do community service. Well guess what? I hope the AD here (Nunez) gets the same damn discipline with the people around this state that Diego got, cause he deserves it. And it don’t bother me a damn bit, when he don’t want to let us practice in the indoor facility, when he don’t want us to do this, do that, that’s chicken-shit.”

THREAD At end of NM Bowl presser, NMSU head coach Jerry Kill went on rant discussing Diego Pavia's incident @ UNM facility, saying he was punished for it. Kill then went on to call out UNM AD Eddie Nunez for not allowing NMSU to practice in indoor facility this week. pic.twitter.com/HlUhf6rT7b — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 17, 2023

Jerry Doesn’t Care If He’s Punished, He’ll Go To Mexico

In the immediate aftermath of Jerry Kill going after New Mexico’s AD, the Aggies head coach made it clear that he doesn’t care if he’s punished. If the conference or his own school wanted to punish him for his words, Kill noted that he’d head to Mexico to sip margaritas.

“I get in trouble, I don’t give a sh-t either,” Jerry Kill said. “Because I can go down, and I can go down to Mexico tomorrow, drink margaritas and let you all enjoy your life. Because I’ll be enjoying mine. But I got class. And I’ve had class my whole life. You can ask the college football profession, I’ve had class. Never been treated like that,”

Bowl game representatives released a statement following the remarks from Jerry Kill, mentioning they work to provide equal access to each team.

“The Isleta New Mexico Bowl works with both participating institutions t ensure equal access to training and practice facilities. The University of New Mexico has been gracious hosts of this game for the past 18 years and this year’s game was no exception. Understanding the nature of the both in-state and in-conference rivalries there is always a sense of ensuring that all parties respect each other’s property, which in this case was upheld by both institutions.”

In true mic-drop fashion, the New Mexico State head coach gave us a ‘take that to the bank’ moment to end his remarks.

“And guess what? When that incident happened, I didn’t know about it for two months. And we beat them right here, then they tell me after the game. Take that to the bank. And he better be disciplined. He better be disciplined by this state, and if he’s not it’s a crime.”

I think it’s a fair assumption that Jerry Kill and Eddie Nunez won’t be exchanging Christmas cards this holiday season.