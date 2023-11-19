Auburn Pays New Mexico State A Ridiculous Amount Of Money To Get Embarrassed At Home In Shocking Upset

Videos by OutKick

Just when you thought Auburn was turning the page this season, New Mexico State came barreling into town. After winning three games in row, Hugh Freeze had one more game to prepare for Alabama, but the Aggies had other plans.

There was nothing pretty about what went down at Auburn today in-front of a stunned crowd that headed towards the exits mid-way through the fourth quarter. It’s not as if New Mexico State should’ve been sneaking up on the Tigers, entering the game with a 8-3 record on the season.

Unfortunately for Auburn, it had to write a massive check to New Mexico State for the so-called ‘Buy Game’, that costs the Tigers $1.85 million.

“The effort tonight was not what Auburn deserves,” Hugh Freeze said postgame.

New Mexico State Heads Home With Check From Auburn

Not only did Jerry Kill and the Aggies storm into Auburn ready to pull off the upset, they wanted to take their money with a smile on their face. This turned into a brutal beating, with New Mexico State rushing for 213 yards, leaving the crowd speechless.

Following the win, Jerry Kill met with the media, where he discussed what he told his team once he entered the locker room.

“We walked in, I probably shouldn’t say it, but life’s short, I may not be here tomorrow. All we said, I walked in and said ‘Hey, we just got $1.7 million to play a southeast conference team, so how bout that, 1.7 million and winning the game’. So the kids are all fired up and they’re wondering when they’re gonna get it. They want it to be all NIL money,” Jerry Kill jokingly remarked.

Can you imagine the postgame emotions in the Auburn locker? The Tigers had an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Iron Bowl against Alabama, now they’ll look back on this game and wonder what happened.

The loss snaps a 49-game home winning streak against non conference, unranked teams. This was also the first win over an SEC opponent in New Mexico State football’s history.

“It’s very disappointing, our university deserves a better effort than that,” Hugh Freeze said postgame. “It’s my job to make sure we give that, and we did not today.”