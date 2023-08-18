Blind Side: Auburn’s Hugh Freeze Not Picking Sides Between His Former Player Michael Oher, Tuohy Family

Videos by OutKick

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was a key part in the development of Michael Oher. Freeze coached Oher in high school at Briarcrest in Memphis. But Freeze also has a personal relationship with the Tuohy family, which makes the ongoing legal dispute a hard pill to swallow.

Earlier in the week, Michael Oher filed a lawsuit that claimed the Tuohy family had started a conservatorship that was designed to look like adoption papers. In the lawsuit, Oher demanded the Tuohys end this legal standing, while also asking for a certain amount in restitution.

The story has made just about every news outlet across the country, shining a spotlight on alleged misdoings from a family that took him in while he attended high school. By now, you’ve heard all of the allegations of this case, along with the rebuttal from the family. But the one person we hadn’t heard from was Hugh Freeze, who played a massive part in Michael Oher’s life, on and off the field.

Hugh Freeze Address Michael Oher Lawsuit, ‘The Blind Side’

Speaking with reporters this week, the Auburn head coach and former Ole Miss head coach, said he doesn’t claim to know the ins and outs of the case, but that it’s just sad.

“Listen, I love Michael Oher. He’s like part of our family,” Freeze said on Thursday. “And I love the Tuohys. I think it’s sad, and certainly don’t claim to understand all the ins and outs of adoption, conservatory, all of that. But I know what I witnessed, and I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man. And I think without that, there is no story.

“I know this, if Michael Oher called Sean right now and said, ‘Let’s work this thing out,’ Sean and Leigh Anne would be there in a hurry to hug his neck and tell him he’s loved. I hope he feels that. And, certainly, I don’t claim to — until you walk in people’s shoes, I don’t claim to have all the answers to anything.”

Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Mississippi Rebels watches his team warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 55-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Freeze was the tight ends coach at Ole Miss from 2006-2007, but was then fired alongside Ed Orgeron. After a few different stops, he returned to Oxford in 2011 to become the head coach of the Rebels.