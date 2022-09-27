Jerry Jones – Who Is Worth $15.4 Billion – Doesn’t Know How To Operate An iPhone

Jerry Jones might be a billionaire, but that doesn’t mean he’s great with technology.

Prior to the Cowboys/Giants game Monday night, the popular NFL owner attempted to take a selfie with some Dallas fans, and it didn’t go well.

Jones, who Forbes estimates is worth a staggering $15.4 billion as of Tuesday, clearly had no idea how to use the iPhone he was holding and hilarity ensued as he needed help.

Jerry Jones trying to take a photo 😅 pic.twitter.com/2StsU2xOt4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 26, 2022

This just goes to show that you can be worth all the money in the world, but it doesn’t mean you’re an expert in everything.

In fact, the richer you are, the less of an expert you need to be. Why? It’s very simple. You can simply hire people to do things you can’t or don’t want to do.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones struggles taking a selfie. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1574542724837281792)

You think Jerry Jones has time to learn how to use an iPhone? The answer is obviously not. He’s too busy running a business empire and watching over the most valuable team in the NFL.

Selfies are for working class people like myself. They’re not for billionaires, and this video is proof of that fact.

Once again, Jerry Jones proves to be a content machine, and let’s hope that never changes.