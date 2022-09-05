Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Admits To Driving Without Seat Belt During Accident

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never been one to play it safe. And he apparently uses that same approach when behind the wheel. Jones recently admitted to driving without a seat during a May accident that left him limping and his car in worse shape than his team’s offensive line.

Jones wasn’t at fault for the accident – a man in a silver Hyundai was.

(Does Mike McCarthy by chance drive a silver Hyundai?)

INGLEWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk on the field during an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 19, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TMZ Sports obtained video from the crash scene where Jones admits to driving while unbuckled.

“You had it buckled behind you but you weren’t wearing it,” a police officer is heard telling Jones of the seat belt in his Lexus.

“That is correct,” Jones said. “That is correct.”

Jerry Jones Told Police He Was Driving 45 MPH

Despite not being buckled, the 79-year-old Jones suffered nothing more than some minor bumps and bruises. The accident occurred about 20 miles outside of Dallas’ team headquarters. Fortunately, it looked much worse than it was.

“He just U-ed. He just simply U-ed right in front of me,” a shocked Jones told police.

Cowboys Have Been Owned By Jones Since 1989

While speaking with Jones, a police officer on the scene reminded the Dallas owner that he needs to be wearing a seat belt.

“The only thing I’m going to ask you to do is put that seat belt on the right way,” said the cop.

To which Jones responded, “I agree.”

He likely won’t be as agreeable should the Cowboys’ upcoming season (again) end in a wreck.

