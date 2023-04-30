Jerry Jones Says Ezekiel Elliott Could Still Return To Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, now is the time to begin the direction (vivisection? I don’t know I studied communications) of each team’s draft. A first glance at what the Cowboys did had many wondering if the Ezekiel Elliott era had drawn to a close.

That’s because the team selected Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round. His selection caused quite the emotional scene given his old man is one of the team’s scouts. However, he brings with him a solid collegiate resume.

He’s the Wildcats leader in catches and receiving yards among running backs. As far as rushing yards, he’s No. 2 behind only Darren Sproles. Plus, he helped Kansas State to a Big 12 title this past season.

So… it sure would seem like they’re phasing Zeke out then, right?

Not necessarily, according to a guy who would know: Jerry Jones.

Jones was asked this very question after the draft. While his answer wasn’t definitive in whether Elliott would return to Dallas, it was definitive in saying there was still a chance.

“No, no, no, not at all,’’ Jones said, per The Dallas Morning News. “That ship hasn’t sailed yet. We haven’t made a decision. We obviously drafted a running back, but a little different style than Zeke. I’m not trying to be cute. But nothing we did today changes that.’’

“That’s what we’ll be sitting here evaluating,’’ he added. “We’ll look and see what his situation is, what our situation is. But I have not ruled out Zeke.’’

It sure sounds like the Cowboys drafted Vaughn to be another strong target for Dak Prescott to throw to. A way of diversifying what their backfield is capable instead of trying to find Elliott’s replacement or understudy.

The Cowboys owner was also asked if he was surprised that Elliott was still on the market.

“Not at all because I’m sure most of the clubs who could be looking at running back wanted to see what they were looking at in the draft and the results of the draft,’’ Jones said.

