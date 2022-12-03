Jerry Jones Responds To Criticism From LeBron James Over Old Photo

Jerry Jones isn’t interested in a war of words with LeBron James.

The Dallas Cowboys owner has been facing a ridiculous effort to cancel him ever since the Washington Post shared a photo of him during a racial incident in 1957. Jones was photographed at the age of 14 in the background of a de-segregation protest at North Little Rock High School. There is zero proof he was doing anything other than watching from afar as a curious kid.

Yet, that didn’t stop LeBron James from subtly pushing the message that there must have been sinister and nefarious motives behind a 65-year-old photo. Now, the Cowboys owner has responded to James’ comments.

LeBron James questions the media and shares his thoughts on the Jerry Jones 1957 photo. pic.twitter.com/xbW9LyLicQ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

Jones said the following in part on 105.3 The Fan when responding to LeBron, according to Fox News:

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron. I don’t know of anybody that I respect more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. Not only [has he been] a great ambassador for sport, he has taken sports, he has taken his venues, and used those platforms … Certainly, he has influence, and just because of all of the above. His accomplishments, how he’s utilized his sport and how he’s utilized his platform. How we have done it. He has enhanced basketball, he’s made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have too.

Should Jerry Jones have gone harder at LeBron?

Clearly, Jerry Jones isn’t interested in getting into a back and forth with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. He kept his response about as classy as possible, despite the fact LeBron James attempted to flame him for something that happened when Dwight D. Eisenhower was President.

Oftentimes in life, it pays to be the bigger man. That’s what Jones did here, but there’s also something to be said for defending yourself.

Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jones would have had every right in the world to torch LeBron. The Lakers star wants to take shots at him, but when it comes to China’s horrific crimes, he can’t ever seem to find the time to criticize the CCP. Remember, LeBron James essentially argued free speech is a problem when former Houston GM Daryl Morey supported pro-freedom protesters in Hong Kong.

So, LeBron James has no problem siding with the communist dictatorship, and he also thinks he has the moral authority to question a photo of Jerry Jones when the Cowboys owner was 14. Think that’s ridiculous? Yeah, most rational people do.

LeBron James criticized an old photo of Jerry Jones at a racial dispute in 1957. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jones is a better man than most because given LeBron’s baggage, he could have easily gone for the jugular with his response. Instead, he kept it very tame.