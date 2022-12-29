Jerry Jeudy Defends Russell Wilson After Shannon Sharpe Ripped QB

There have been few Russell Wilson defenders in what has been a season-long barrage of criticism for the 10-year vet.

This week, piling on the Wilson hate train was ex-Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who detailed Wilson’s privilege around the Broncos organization, calling out his in-facility office and priority parking spots on the premises.

Unable to hold his tongue at the new critiques, Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy opted to quote-tweet a post containing Sharpe’s comments and defended his QB for exhibiting an “elite work ethic” and inspiring teammates to execute at a higher level.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man,” Jeudy posted, “as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then [sic] russ.”

While Sharpe pointed out that ex-teammates have rarely been kind to their reviews of playing with Russ, Jeudy’s comments on Denver’s version of Wilson may be the only thing worth clinging to.

Is Broncos Country Going Out of Its Way To Bash Russell Wilson?

During an episode of Undisputed, Sharpe unleashed on Wilson for the organization’s coddling of the $240 million QB.

“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do [is say], ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office,” Sharpe said. “You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get at the stadium, they’re gone too – because you’re putting yourself in front of the team.

“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

While Russ certainly deserves blame for the team’s 4-11 record with his sub-par stat line, the team’s complete lack of direction under first-year general manager George Paton and dysfunctional HC in the newly fired Nathaniel Hackett proves that there’s more to the story than just Russell Wilson.

Should Wilson suffer another dismal year with an improved team, perhaps it’ll be time for the Broncos to cut their losses and let him ride off into another franchise’s arms.