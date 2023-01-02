Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton doesn’t want to dwell on the fact he struck a defenseless woman.

Back in October, Burton was caught on video hitting a female Tennessee fan on the field after the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide. As students stormed the field, he turned around and struck a woman not threatening him at all in the head.

Now, he’s finally addressed the fact he hit a woman, and his comments are a bit jarring.

Nick Saban says Alabama player Jermaine Burton "was scared" when he hit a defenseless female Tennessee fan.



Jermaine Burton is a 6'0", 200 pound male athlete in prime physical condition.



Indefensible. https://t.co/m17l3nsUyB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 23, 2022

Jermaine Burton breaks his silence.

“That whole situation, it was a mistake. I can’t hold that against myself forever … But a mistake is a mistake. You move past it. I’m not going to let situation frame me as a person or shape me as a person because I know who I am, and my team knows who I am,” Burton said Saturday after beating Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, according to KnoxNews.com.

When talking about field stormings, Burton further added, “It can be hostile in a lot of situations. The (SEC) can do whatever they can, but it’s not safe for a lot of people.”

Noticeably, Jermaine Burton didn’t apologize for doing it. The words “I’m sorry that, as a grown man, I hit a small woman” never left his mouth. Just said it was a mistake and he can’t hold it against himself forever. How brave.

Of course, why would he feel the need to apologize? Nick Saban infamously tried to spin a narrative that an adult male college athlete might have been scared by a small woman.

This is embarrassing for Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/57qmMHl1Ms — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) October 23, 2022

Jermaine Burton wasn’t suspended or criminally charged for his actions. It’s not hard to understand why he doesn’t feel the need to man up and take responsibility.

Why would he? He was caught hitting a woman on camera and skated free. The man probably believes he’s untouchable at this point.

Jermaine Burton breaks silence on hitting a woman. (Credit: Screenshot/Video)

All of this could have been wrapped up with a simple apology months ago. Instead, Jermaine Burton and Alabama chose a very different path. It’s disappointing and sets an incredibly bad example for young men.