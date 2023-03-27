Jeremy Renner Walking Again After Terrible Plowing Accident

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner is back up on his feet and walking after suffering a terrible plowing accident.

The star actor suffered serious injuries when a blow rolled up on him while he attempted to protect his nephew back in January.

He was immediately flown to a hospital. “The Town” star had to undergo multiple medical procedures and suffered at least 30 broken bones.

Now, he’s turned the corner in a big way.

Jeremy Renner reveals medical update. He’s walking again after his plowing accident. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Renner, who currently stars in “Mayor of Kingstown,” shared a short video Sunday afternoon of him walking for medical rehab.

He appeared to be strapped into some kind of special stabilizing machine on a treadmill.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

Given the severity of the situation at the start of the year, it’s great to see Renner is back on his feet and walking.

He suffered serious injuries to a leg, chest and also appeared to bang up his face. He leaped into action to save his nephew while plowing near his Nevada home, and the situation damn near ended with him dead.

Jeremy Renner is incredibly lucky to be alive. There’s no other way to put it.

Jeremy Renner walking again after horrible plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Now, months later, the famous actor appears to be trending up in a huge way following the horrific accident. He still has a long way to go, but it’s great to see Renner’s medical situation has improved. Hopefully, he’s back to 100% as soon as possible. He sacrificed his own health to save a family member. It really doesn’t get more heroic than that.