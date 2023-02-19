Jeremy Renner Shares New Health Update After Terrifying Plowing Accident

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner continues to make progress in his recovery.

The Hollywood star has been recovering ever since he suffered a horrifying plowing accident right at the start of January.

He got rolled up on by his plow while trying to protect his nephew. “The Town” star suffered dozens of broken bones, chest trauma and other significant injuries.

In his latest health update, Renner posted an Instagram video on his story of himself doing electric stimulation on his right leg.

Jeremy Renner provides new health update. (Credit: Instagram)

Jeremy Renner still has a long way to go.

It’s great to see Renner continue to make progress, but he’s far from out of the woods. He’s definitely turned a corner, but recovering from 30+ broken bones is going to take a lot of time.

Jeremy Renner is simply lucky to be alive. He was in critical condition and probably has his neighbor to thank for still being alive.

When the plow rolled up on him, his unnamed neighbor applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The good news is Renner continues to seem to be in high spirits. His co-star Evangeline Lilly recently told Access Hollywood, “I walked in his house and… I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? What is happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

So, in the face of great adversity, Renner isn’t letting his spirit get destroyed.

Jeremy Renner continues to make progress after his plowing accident. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Hopefully, the star actor continues to make great progress and eventually gets back to acting. It’s definitely a long road, but he’s fighting like a dog to get better. You simply love to see it.