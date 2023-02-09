Jeremy Renner Making Incredible Progress, Co-Star Says: ‘A Straight-Up Miracle’

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner is apparently heading in the right direction at an impressive pace.

Renner is healing up from a tragic snow plowing accident. He suffered incredibly serious injuries to his chest, a leg and broke at least 30 bones.

The Hollywood star was attempting to protect his nephew when his plow crushed him near his Nevada home at the start of January.

Now, his Marvel co-star Evangeline Lilly has revealed that Renner is in high spirits and doing much better than expected.

Jeremy Renner continues to heal after suffering a tragic plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Jeremy Rennner continues to make progress.

“I was just at Jeremy’s house the other night and he was in a wheelchair,” she said. “I walked in his house and… I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? What is happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends,” the former “Lost” actress explained during an interview with Access Hollywood, according to Fox News.

She also referred to the situation as “a straight-up miracle.”

Renner has a long road ahead of him.

While Renner is trending up at a very fast pace, according to Lilly, he’s still far from being out of the woods.

His injuries were incredibly serious, and he required multiple operations following the plowing accident.

There’s absolutely no timeline for Renner to return to acting, and that’s okay. Getting in front of the cameras is almost certainly the last thing on his mind

He’s damn lucky to be alive. Given the reports about his condition when he was airlifted from his home, it sounds like he came shockingly close to dying.

Renner’s neighbor has been credited for saving his life by applying a tourniquet. That’s how grave the situation was.

Hopefully, Renner continues to trend upward. Everyone is pulling for him to get back to 100% ASAP.