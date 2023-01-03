Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Monday after a serious snow plowing accident.

The superstar actor underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma” and an injury to one of his legs while snow was being plowed near his home in Nevada, according to TMZ.

Following surgery, the star of “The Town” remains in the ICU and remains in “in critical but stable condition,” according to the same report.

Jeremy Renner suffered a terrifying incident.

While details are still not crystal clear what happened, Renner suffered a horrifying accident while snow was being plowed Sunday.

His leg was hit and he started to lose a lot of blood. Fortunately for him, a neighbor jumped in and applied a tourniquet to stem the blood loss.

The “Wind River” actor was then airlifted to a hospital, where he later had surgery.

Police also took the snow plow to figure out what could have happened. A previous TMZ report indicated the plow should have had safety mechanisms to stop the incident from ever occurring.

It’s still not known what was the root cause of the accident that put Renner in critical condition.

Hopefully, Renner is able to make a full recovery as soon as possible. It’s an incredibly scary situation, and everyone is pulling for him. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.