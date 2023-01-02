Jeremy Renner In Critical Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized following a snow plowing accident in Nevada.

The superstar actor is in “critical but stable” condition after being airlifted Sunday to a hospital, according to Deadline.

Jeremy Renner hospitalized in Nevada after snow plowing accident. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

His family is with him and “The Mayor of Kingstown” star is “receiving excellent care,” according to a spokesperson.

Deadline didn’t report the location of the accident, but Renner owns a home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. Further details on what happened aren’t known at this time.

Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow plowing accident. He was airlifted after the accident in Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)

Hopefully, Renner is able to pull through and heal up as quickly as possible. The fact he was airlifted is a sign the situation is incredibly serious.

Fortunately, he’s stable, despite being in critical condition. Hopefully, things only trend up for the former star of “The Town.”

Jeremy Renner seriously injured in snow plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Renner got his first huge break with “The Hurt Locker” in 2008 after having a steady career before that, and has since starred in a ton of major hits. Most recently, he’s starring as Mike McClusky in “The Mayor of Kingstown.” Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest details as we have them.