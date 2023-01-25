Jeremy Renner Was Crushed By Plow Trying To Protect His Nephew

More details are out about Jeremy Renner’s horrific snow plowing accident, and it’s now been revealed he was hurt trying to protect a family member.

The superstar actor suffered serious injuries to his chest and face and broke more than 30 bones after his plow rolled up on him in early January. He was immediately airlifted to Nevada hospital where he received intense medical attention.

Authorities compiled a report about what led to the horrific accident, and it turns out Renner was attempting to protect his nephew when he got hurt.

The report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office determined the following, according to CNN:

The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.

Jeremy Renner has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Renner has been chronicling his recovery on his social media. While he’s certainly trending up, it’s clear that he’s not remotely close to being back to 100%.

“Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all,” Renner recently announced on Instagram.

He’s in rough shape, but he’s doing his best to remain in high spirits.

Now, it’s been revealed that Renner only suffered these horrific and awful injuries because he attempted to shield his nephew from harm.

He might play a superhero on the big screen, but that’s a pretty damn heroic action in real life.

Hopefully, Renner continues to trend up in a positive direction and eventually returns to movies. It’s a terrible situation, but he’s not letting it ruin his spirit.