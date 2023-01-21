Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke More Than 30 Bones In Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing to recover from a scary snow plowing accident on New Years Day that almost claimed his life.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself receiving medical attention on his legs. “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” he captioned it. “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I.”

Renner continued, “Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”

What exactly happened to Jeremy Renner?

In a press conference on Jan. 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam provided details about Renner’s accident.

According to Balaam, a personal vehicle of Renner’s, which was being driven by a family member, became stuck. The actor subsequently retrieved his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat.

After successfully towing his own vehicle out of his driveway, Renner got out of the snowcat, and the massive snow groomer started to roll. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat,” Balaam said. “Based on our investigation, it’s at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

“We believe this was a tragic accident,” Balaam said. “This investigation is ongoing. We do not suspect any foul play.” Balaam also noted, “After Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully, neighbors ran out to help Mr. Renner.”

He was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital immediately following the incident.

There have been serious updates coming out of the hospital since the actor’s accident, so it’s refreshing to hear him address it firsthand.

We will keep you updated as new information continues to roll in.