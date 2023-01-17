Jeremy Renner’s Condition Reportedly ‘Much Worse Than Anyone Knows’

Actor Jeremy Renner was apparently in rougher shape than the public realized after his plowing accident.

The Hollywood superstar suffered serious injuries during a snow plowing accident at the start of January near his home in Nevada.

He had to be airlifted to a hospital to undergo several operations. It does appear he’s turned a corner, but things weren’t good at the time of the accident, according to a report from RadarOnline.

Jeremy Renner still recovering from snow plowing accident. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner faces a long road ahead of him.

“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury,” an unnamed source told the publication. Another source told the publication the damage was unbelievably extensive.

“Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” the person explained.

The claim matches up with previous reports about chest trauma.

Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries in a snow plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Renner has provided some positive updates on his status since the accident occurred. He posted a video of himself with his family, and while he was in rough shape, the actor appeared to be in high spirits.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Now, he must continue to take steps forward to get back to 100%. It’s going to be a long tough road, but it appears he’s trending in a positive direction. We’ll make sure to keep everyone updated with the latest updates on Renner as we have them.