Jeremy Renner’s Condition Reportedly ‘Much Worse Than Anyone Knows’

Actor Jeremy Renner was apparently in rougher shape than the public realized after his plowing accident.
The Hollywood superstar suffered serious injuries during a snow plowing accident at the start of January near his home in Nevada.
He had to be airlifted to a hospital to undergo several operations. It does appear he’s turned a corner, but things weren’t good at the time of the accident, according to a report from RadarOnline.
Jeremy Renner faces a long road ahead of him.
“It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury,” an unnamed source told the publication. Another source told the publication the damage was unbelievably extensive.
“Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery,” the person explained.
The claim matches up with previous reports about chest trauma.
Fortunately, Renner has provided some positive updates on his status since the accident occurred. He posted a video of himself with his family, and while he was in rough shape, the actor appeared to be in high spirits.
Now, he must continue to take steps forward to get back to 100%. It’s going to be a long tough road, but it appears he’s trending in a positive direction. We’ll make sure to keep everyone updated with the latest updates on Renner as we have them.
I had a feeling that his chest may have been crushed, and he had a chest wall reconstruction. I actually had the same surgery done, and it is with titanium plates. Praying for his recovery.
So you have titanium plates in your chest now? That’s incredibly badass.