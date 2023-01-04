Jeremy Renner Shares Photo, Update After Getting Run Over By 14,000-LB Snowplow

Actor Jeremy Renner is on the mend after surviving a scary incident over the weekend when a snowplow ran him over and left him in critical condition.

Renner was reportedly operating the snowplow Sunday morning to clear the road for his neighbors near Mt. Rose Highway. When the Hawkeye actor stepped out of the machine, it struck him as it rolled down a downward path.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the traumatic injury and sent out an airlift to transport Renner to a local hospital. As reported on OutKick, Renner lost an extensive amount of blood from his leg after the snowplow ran it over. One neighbor spotted the ailing Renner and applied a tourniquet in order to quell the loss of blood.

Thankfully the Oscar-nominated actor has regained stability after undergoing two surgeries tending to the extensive wounds Renner suffered.

He posted his first update on the incident, via Instagram, with a photo of his wounded face, with the following caption, “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner’s representative relayed a statement on the actor’s health, reporting the injuries and time in the ICU Renner has faced since Sunday’s incident.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” the representative said to Deadline. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve detailed the emergency call her office had received Sunday morning when it all occurred.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” said Schieve. “He is always helping others.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt commented on Renner’s photo, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” added Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Jeremy Renner was helping dig out a car in the snow when he was injured in a snowplow accident over the weekend.



The actor's publicist said that Renner is "making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits." https://t.co/aAKkuW8H5u — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 4, 2023