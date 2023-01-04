More details are out about Jeremy Renner’s tragic snow plowing accident.

The Hollywood star suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a horrifying plowing accident Sunday near his Nevada home, and he provided his first official update Tuesday from the hospital.

Police believe Jeremy Renner’s emergency was simply a tragic accident.

The authorities also spoke with the media and revealed the accident happened when Renner exited the plow to talk to a family member. That’s when it started to roll and he attempted to jump back in, according to Deadline. He suffered trauma to the chest, face and leg when the vehicle, which weighs more than 14,000 pounds, hit him.

“Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistonBully, and not seeing him again until the PistonBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway. We don’t suspect any foul play,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained during a Tuesday press conference, according to Deadline.

Jeremy Renner was injured when a snow plow rolled on him. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

The police also made it clear Renner was not impaired at the time of the accident. It was just a “a tragic accident.”

Balaam also noted “severe winter weather” and as much as three feet of snow hit the night before the tragedy. He also informed the press the the investigation into how the situation unfold is “ongoing.”

Shortly after the tragedy unfolded, Renner was airlifted to a hospital after losing a lot of blood and suffering serious injuries.

He’s been hospitalized ever since getting care. The good news it appears the situation has stabilized and he’s trending in the right direction.

Jeremy Renner is recovering after snow plowing accident. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

