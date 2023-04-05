Jeremy Renner Was Fully Prepared To Die, Wrote Down Final Messages

Videos by OutKick

Jeremy Renner was so convinced he was going to die that he wrote down final messages for his family.

Renner was involved in a horrific plowing accident at the start of 2023 when he attempted to protect his nephew from harm.

The famous actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered serious trauma to his body. Now, he’s revealed more details about the tragedy, and he said he would have died if he was alone.

Jeremy Renner thought he was going to die after plowing accident. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have. Surely, but I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew,” Renner claimed during his interview with Diane Sawyer (via TMZ).

How convinced was Renner that he was going to die? He prepared his final thoughts for his family to read once he was gone.

“So, I’m writing down notes on my phone, last words to my family,” Renner explained during his interview with Diane Sawyer (via TMZ).

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive.

It’s not an exaggeration to say it’s borderline a miracle Renner survived the horrific accident. He was in such terrible shape that he had to be airlifted to a hospital and undergo multiple operations to save his life.

His neighbor also reportedly played a critical role in providing immediate aid after the plowing accident.

The word hero is often overused. Everyone wants to be a hero, but Jeremy Renner is actually a hero. Not a fictional one in a movie or TV show.

A real one. He saved his nephew and nearly gave up his own life in the process. If that doesn’t make you a hero, nothing does.

The fact he was so convinced he was going to die that he wrote final notes is nothing short of harrowing. It’s hard to imagine what going something like that must be like.

Jeremy Renner opens up about nearly dying in plowing accident. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Fortunately, Jeremy Renner has clearly turned a corner and is bouncing back. Hopefully, he’s back to 100% ASAP. He nearly sacrificed everything to protect a family member, and that’s something that should be applauded.