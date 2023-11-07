Jeopardy Contestant Gets Flack For Showing An Ounce Of Excitement After Win

Videos by OutKick

In the world of game shows, none are as buttoned up as Jeopardy, and if one runs afoul of the show’s unwritten rules of decorum they will undoubtedly hear about it from people who sit at home and tweet about Jeopardy!

Aaron Craig is one of these people whose standing with Jeopardy! fans was put in jeopardy over some shows of excitement.

Craig locked up a win that sent him into the finals by missing the Final Jeopardy question about British History but doing so with more money in the bank than all the other eggheads who missed it too.

By the way, one of the other contestants guessed “Heath Ledger.” He was Australian. I know it was a throwaway answer and I’m not saying I would’ve done any better, but I would’ve at least narrowed it down to an actual British person. Probably Winston Churchill, Pitt the Elder, or the guy who plays Mr. Bean.

Anyway, having survived the Final Jeopardy onslaught, Craig celebrated with a couple of claps and yelling “Let’s go!” like Tom Brady trotting out on the field to make Bill Belichick look like a genius.

What did he think this was? Wheel of Fortune? The Price Is Right? Match Game ’74? You wouldn’t even see that kind of behavior out of Charles Nelson Riley.

…Alright, maybe you would.

Maybe it’s because I’m a casual Jeopardy watcher, but I saw nothing wrong with this. I mean, I hesitate to even think about how I’d react if I bested some Ivy League mechanical engineer and a librarian from Schenectady on the show. I’d probably throw out a gesture that would’ve gotten me a $35,000 fine had it been performed on an NBA Court.

Jeopardy Fans Don’t Understand That The Show Needs A Villain

However, Jeopardy! fans weren’t fond of this outburst of happiness, nor a similar one he made after a Double Jeopardy question.

Really kind of embarrassed for Aaron’s kids sitting in the #Jeopardy audience, watching their father’s boorish, unsportsmanlike behavior. — ET2U (@ET2U) November 3, 2023

@aaron_craig1



You might possibly be the most annoying contestant I have ever seen on the Alex Trebek stage. Your reaction at the end of double jeopardy was tasteless. Completely on brand for you, completely poor sportsmanship. @Jeopardy @KenJennings #jeopardy — JasonH (@jhelsdon2478) November 3, 2023

I don’t know how I feel about Jason H. (who is wearing a mask in his profile picture, which feels very on-brand) mentioning Alex Trebek. I feel like Trebek would’ve loved this kind of thing. Remember the time he made fun of that lady who said she liked nerdcore hip-hop?

Owned her. And didn’t even need to bust out that flawless French to do it either. What a guy. I miss him. We all miss him.

What these Jeopardy! traditionalists don’t understand is that the show needs a villain. Ken Jennings used to be that. However, he’s now the host of the show that people prefer because everyone hates Mayim Bialik for some reason.

There needs to be a new heel in the Jeopardy! studio and it looks to me like Aaron Craig fits the bill.

If people hate watch any game he’s on, guess what? They’re still watching.

Personally, I think the show needs more Aaron Craig, but then again I don’t really watch it that often so what do I care?

