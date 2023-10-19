Jennifer Lopez Models Lingerie For Brand Collaboration

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Lopez grabbed the radar gun out of the closet this week and hit the mound hard in some new lingerie. The results from the session were conclusive, her fastball’s still sitting in the mid-90s with plenty of movement.

The 54-year-old singer, actress, and now lingerie model regularly checks her velocity on social media and on the big screen, so the results of her recent lingerie collaboration weren’t all that surprising.

Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards honoring science behind beauty, health and wellness in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

J-Lo’s new lingerie line is part of a collaboration with the Italian brand Intimissimi. Somehow the items in the new line take inspiration from her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now.

“The collection marks an important second chapter in the creative partnership of the Italian brand and the American icon, who joined forces to blend Intimissimi’s dedication to exceptional quality with Jennifer Lopez’s distinctive style,” the brand announced.

“The collection draws direct inspiration from Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming album, This is me…Now which delves into her deeply transformative journey of personal development.

“The name of the collection and product assortment encapsulates the essence of her evolution, self- reflection, and embracing her true self.”

Jennifer Lopez The Lingerie Model

It sounds good, but honestly I have no idea what that means. I’m not even sure how that would work or what the rules are involved for the whole album inspiring lingerie to take place.

Does it mean you’re supposed to be wearing something from the collection when you listen to her new music? I’m no artist so I can’t answer any of the questions about it.

I’m not even sure how we got to the point where lingerie lines are inspired by music, but here we are. The bottom line is J-Lo’s branching out into lingerie model/saleswoman.

That’s honestly where the attempts to wrap my mind around the whole thing stopped. Things are much better that way.

The last thing you want to do is spend too much time trying to unwrap the particulars of an obvious marketing campaign trap.

J-Lo’s still got it and we can all look forward to her next trip to the mound to test her fastball.