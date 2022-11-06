Jennifer Lawrence’s Days Of Getting Stoned Are Behind Her

Big news out of the celebrity world: actress Jennifer Lawrence has hung up her rolling papers.

Lawrence told The New York Times that she and her Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth used to get baked after movie premieres.

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” she said. This was their way of dealing with all of the attention they got thanks to the films, especially at the premieres.

“My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!” Lawrence said, indicating that her days of bong-ripping were in the rearview mirror.

However, she didn’t just use the ol’ devil’s lettuce to unwind. The woman they call J-Law is a professional and sometimes used a bit of weed to get into character.

She reportedly did just that in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, a movie that really, really wants you to think it’s incredibly smart, despite being some of the laziest satire you’ll ever see.

In the movie, Lawrence played a Ph.D. candidate who turns to pot when she learns the Earth is about to be destroyed. Turns out she went the method route for those scenes.

She has previously copped to taking a quick toke before the Academy Awards (one of the few ways to make sitting through those bearable) and getting baked at Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party. The latter led to her getting into an odd encounter with another partygoer at a Port-A-Potty.

She told Howard Stern how that went down:

Perhaps, Lawrence will decide to come out of reefer-tirement as is the style these days. But, if not, it sounds like she had quite the run.

