Actress Jennifer Lawrence suffers from recurring nightmares about Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson’s populist worldview continues to haunt Lawrence in her sleep, she revealed in a puff piece with Vogue.

Lawrence says politics are “killing people,” and Carlson is the devil.

She discussed the nightmares with her therapist:

Jennifer Lawrence has recurring nightmares about Tucker Carlson.

That is one of the more pathetic quotes from Hollywood you’ll ever read. Right up there with Alec Baldwin, who shot a woman dead, telling CNN he lives in fear that Donald Trump will send his supporters to shoot him dead.

There is no one way to claim your victimhood.

Later, she details a falling out with her family because they support the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

She can’t understand how her father could raise a daughter and not want her to have the option to have an abortion in all 50 states:

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

Finally, Lawrence declares she’s fed up with showbiz because evil men are suppressing the income of women:

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

What do female body parts have to do with being a female, Jennifer? Asking for a friend in Hollywood.

By the way, don’t tell anyone, but Lawrence made $8 million more than Chris Pratt when they co-starred in “Passengers.” #GenderWageGap.

Jennifer Lawrence has routine nightmares about Tucker Carlson, her father supports state rights, and Hollywood says she’s a woman without asking her.

She’s a victim. Haven’t you heard?