Alec Baldwin Says He Has to Live In Fear That Trump Might Have MAGA People Kill Him

Alec Baldwin maintains he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed a staffer on the set of “Rust,” despite FBI forensics declaring otherwise. In addition, Baldwin says he has become a victim in the incident on account of — who else? — Donald Trump.

Friday, Baldwin spoke to CNN to reveal that he’s been living in fear that Trump would have MAGA lackeys shoot him dead. Baldwin says Trump incites violence and figured he’d be the next target.

Baldwin explains:

“The former president of the United States said he probably shot her on purpose. To me [that] was really the only time that I needed — that I was worried about what was going to happen because here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.” “One thousand percent, I’m nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol — and they killed a law enforcement officer — and you don’t think that I think to myself, ‘Are some of those people gonna come and kill me?'”

Following so far?

Baldwin did not mean to kill the woman on set, and I have sympathy for the feelings he must have over such a horrific event. However, he continues to handle the matter in such a bizarre, demeaning fashion.

Along with maintaining that the gun pulled its own trigger, Baldwin has made a series of remarks that make one question whether he’s tone-deaf or in cognitive decline.

Baldwin has tried to deflect attention to other violent incidents, such as a shooting in South Carolina. Baldwin said this shooting – not the gun in his hand that killed a woman – proves the country needs “gun control reform.”

In April, Baldwin demanded airports “reform workplace safety” security because employees were harming others at work. We will leave that one there.

Now, he declares on CNN that he’s had to live in fear that Donald Trump might orchestrate his murder. Baldwin had no reason to believe this gibberish but said it on national television anyway.

Knowing Baldwin, he likely inserted the line to deflect the attention away from himself and back to Jan. 6.

For a guy that’s been so media savvy, damage-control ain’t in his repertoire.