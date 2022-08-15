FBI Concludes Alec Baldwin Pulled Trigger on ‘Rust’ Set

Stunner: ABC News obtained an FBI forensic report determining that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” last year.

The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test to debunk Baldwin’s assertion that the gun fired by itself.

“[The gun] could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger,” the report stated.

Last December, Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos he thought he had a “cold gun” in his hand.

Baldwin has made a series of bizarre comments since his initial denial. He sits firmly atop the pantheon of celebrities.

In April, Baldwin demanded widespread “gun control reform” following a shooting in South Carolina. That’s right, Baldwin, who ignores gun safety rules himself, called for the government to implement stricter gun safety rules for others.

Next, he demanded that airlines instill more “workplace safety.” Baldwin, a hazard in the workplace, is focused on airline employees acting recklessly in the workplace.

I’m starting to think we cannot trust this Alec guy.

As for what’s next, Fox News reports that the Suffolk County Police Department in New York is actively assisting the Santa Fe Sheriffs’ office in obtaining and processing Alec Baldwin’s phone records.

“The District Attorney’s office has been working with Suffolk County PD, and Baldwin’s lawyer to acquire the phone records,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. “Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assist and sends those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to then thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes.”

So, no, guns don’t fire themselves.