Former Stripper Says She’s Headed For An Early Retirement From All The Money She’s Making As A ‘Professional Girlfriend’

If you’re looking for some extra cash maybe picking up a few thousand boyfriends online is the line of work you’ve been searching for. It pays well if you have the time to put into it.

A former stripper turned content creator by the name of Jenna Madison claims she’s making so much money as a “professional girlfriend” that she’ll be able to retire in a few years.

The 30-year-old says she’s banking around $1,000 a day and between $25,000 to $40,000 a month. So what goes into being a professional girlfriend?

Well according to Jenna, she has anywhere between 2,500-3,000 online boyfriends and spends an hour each day with seven of them. She provides everything a regular girlfriend does.

“I love being a professional girlfriend,” she told Nude PR. “I get really intimate with my boyfriends, talking to them as if they are right next to me.”

“Like a regular girlfriend, they will message me if they’re having a tough day and I give them emotional support,” she continued. “They might vent about work, friends or family, or maybe they are looking for a more sensual chat to help them release stress.”

“We have a lot of sexual moments too, I’m always there for them when they need me.”

Being A Professional Girlfriend Isn’t Easy, But Someone Has To Do It

While being a professional girlfriend has been rewarding financially, Jenna claims the benefits aren’t all about the money. Her expensive services have given her a purpose.

Although she admits it isn’t always smooth sailing. In addition to her thousands of online boyfriends, she has one of six years offline. That can make things tricky, but she’s managed to figure that part out.

“Being a professional girlfriend has helped me as well because helping others gives me purpose,” she said. “But I’ve noticed that my long-term partner does get a little jealous sometimes when he sees me in the bedroom making videos for my fans and fulfilling their biggest fantasies.”

“But I make sure I don’t neglect him and keep him satisfied.”

The internet will never cease to amaze. I can guarantee that you’re not going to find professional girlfriend anywhere on career day.

That’s just not going to happen. Yet here we are with an incredible success story of a former stripper turned pro girlfriend. It just proves that anything is possible.