Jenna Jameson Finds Love, Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless

Bad news for horny guys who grew up in ‘90s. Everybody’s favorite porn star, Jenna Jameson, is now off the market.

Jameson, 49, told PEOPLE earlier this week that she is now a married woman. The adult film star wed her girlfriend Jessi Lawless. The couple had been together since January after Jameson discovered her future bride on TikTok last year.

Lawless, 40, is a retired hairstylist who now works as a social media influencer.

Fittingly, the couple wed in the most adult film star and social media personality-friendly spot, Las Vegas, last month.

“I’m kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions,” Jameson told PEOPLE. “I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it’s a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her ass.”

This is not the first time Jameson has been married. From 1996 – 2001 Jameson was married to Brad Armstrong. And her and porn star Jay Grdina were married for four years (2003 – 2007). Jameson also dated former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz for a number of years. The pair share a set of 14-year-old twins. Jameson also has a 6-year-old daughter from another relationship.

None of these marriages included the countless times she portrayed a wife on screen.

Jenna Jameson married Lori Lawless in late May. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)

If you’re not familiar with Jameson’s work, she’s starred in such films as: “The New Devil in Miss Jones,” “Where the Boys Aren’t 14 (was this foreshadowing?),” “Philmore Butts Taking Care of Business,” and “Crusin’ Jennaville,” amongst others.

On screen, she often exuded unmatched passion and energy within her roles. So I’m told…

I’m also told some of her work can still be found online.

This love story wasn’t without its challenges. Once Jenna discovered Lawless on TikTok, she was immediately interested. But Lawless had a girlfriend. That didn’t deter Jenna. “I knew I would get what I wanted,” Jameson said. “She was worth it. But she presented a challenge and I’m very driven when it comes to challenges, so I knew I just had to lie and wait. And she came back around.”

That she did. The couple wed in Vegas with minimal friends and family but have stated that they plan to do something bigger at a later date.

Vegas, Baby, Vegas.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF