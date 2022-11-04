Jenna Jameson Called It, Browns Should’ve Drafted Josh Allen In 2018

Jenna Jameson tried to save the Browns franchise in 2018, but nobody listened to the porn legend.

In an unearthed Jameson tweet that is being passed after years of minding its own business, the actress of numerous film classics tried to tell the Browns to take Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Jenna, Who should the Browns take at 1 and 4 in the draft?” popular Cleveland content king @Reflog_18 asked as fans debated what to do with the draft picks. Jenna, who is clearly the Mel Kiper of the Porn Industry, didn’t flinch.

“Josh Allen,” she tweeted.

Porn film legend Jenna Jameson tried to tell the Browns to draft Josh Allen in 2018 when the Browns picked Baker Mayfield. / Getty Images

The rest is history.

The Browns selected Baker Mayfield at No. 1 and follwed that up with Denzel Ward at No. 4; Allen fell all the way to No. 7. The Jets took Sam Darnold at No. 3. The former USC QB flamed out of New York and then was picked up by the Panthers. Both Mayfield and Darnold are in the Panthers’ quarterback room, but neither will start this week. That honor goes to P.J. Walker, an undrafted free agent (2017) out of Temple.

Meanwhile, Jameson, who starred in such classics as Zombie Strippers, I Dream of Jenna, Bella Loves Jenna, Where the Boys Aren’t 15 and 69th Street, is sitting pretty with her Allen prediction as the guy is on the verge of winning the NFL MVP award and his team is the odds-on-favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Josh Allen — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 22, 2018

A quick check of Jenna’s tweeting history, which means searching as many football terms as possible, reveals that while her Allen pick was spot-on and the Browns would probably be playing for the Super Bowl this season, she missed on a 2011 tweet when she was asked to pick between Tim Tebow and Tom Brady.

Brady ended Tim Tebow’s career in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs that season and made it to the Super Bowl where he eventually lost to the Giants, but the damage was done. Tebow threw eight passes in 2012 and his NFL life was over.

To be fair to Jenna, we don’t know how this question was presented. She was still making porn films at the time and maybe this was a question about which one she’d like to make a movie with.

You make the call.