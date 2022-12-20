Jenna Berman, The World’s No. 1 Ranked Physician Assistant, Puts On An Influencing Clinic

We’re coming down the homestretch on social media for Christmas sales, which means it’s now or never for brands looking to move merchandise. This isn’t a time to hire some unknown Instagram model to sling jewelry aimed at last-minute shoppers.

Enter 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa’s ex-girlfriend, and the world’s No. 1 ranked physician assistant, Jenna Berman who knows how to collect eyeballs and impressions with an advertising campaign.

“If not me then who? get your last minute Christmas shopping done with @jaxxon 🖤,” Berman wrote Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. That’s an advertisement for men’s jewelry company Jaxxon, which is like tens of thousands of companies out there trying to collect as many last-minute sales as possible.

You read that right — Berman and Jaxxon are aiming their advertising efforts at women. The thinking is that you hire Berman to advertise at men. Wrong.

Berman dumping out her rack in a BMW is marketing 101 aimed at women. After talking to dozens of Instagram professionals, I’ve learned that the aim is to make women feel like they can have that lifestyle — minus the physician assistant grind — where they can drive around in a BMW and tease their boyfriends or slam pieces with jewelry.

This is how you maintain the world’s no. 1 physician assistant ranking and rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars in social media marketing deals.

The OutKick Culture Department profiled dozens of women in 2022 who hold world No. 1 rankings — as voted on by the Culture Department staff, which includes myself and SeanJo — and there’s no bigger rising star in the influencing industry right now than Berman.

We’re talking a 12-seed entering the year — don’t forget, she was inactive for much of 2022 — who has now beat up on a 5-seed and is about to go on a massive run in 2023.

Remember the name. She’ll be on our 2023 Influencers Watch List that will be coming out next week. Stay tuned.