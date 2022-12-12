Jenna Berman Is The World’s Hottest Physician Assistant

It’s official, Instagram’s Jenna Berman is your new ‘World’s Hottest Physician Assistant,” according to newly released poll numbers from the OutKick Culture Department.

Berman became eligible for the crown during Monday morning’s voting session after Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Florida International University where 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa’s ex-girlfriend was awarded her white coat.

She’s officially a physician assistant, which means some of you in South Florida may soon visit with Ms. Berman to receive medical care.

“(T)he years of hard work for this moment right here 🤍 I’M A PA,” Berman announced over the weekend.



Now, let’s remember some of the things a physician assistant will handle in a clinic setting for those of you willing to risk your health to visit with Jenna.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a typical PA will handle the following roles and responsibilities:

Making rounds and performing patient exams.

Diagnosing illnesses.

Assisting in surgery.

Ordering and interpreting laboratory tests and X-rays.

Prescribing medications.

Developing and managing treatment plans.

Jenna follows in her mother’s footsteps in the medical profession. In a very touching moment for the healthcare field, it was Kimberly Berman (Yoooooo!), an ICU nurse serving Palm Beach and Martin County, Florida, who was chosen to help Jenna put on her PA coat for the first time.

Now it’s time for some other PA out there to come and take Jenna’s title. It’s going to be one of the more difficult challenges in the medical field to dethrone a PA sitting on a 1.3M TikTok following and an Instagram page featuring 323k followers.

This is pretty much like Paige Spiranac running the golf-influencing world. She would pretty much have to retire for the world’s No. 2 Claire Hogle to take that crown.

Mark it down: Monday, December 12, 2022.

Jenna Berman is about to go on a Tiger Woods-like streak (281 weeks) within the World’s Hottest Physician Assistant industry. I’m calling it now.