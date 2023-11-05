Jenna Berman Is Ready To Decorate For Christmas, Hooters Girls Show Up In Full Force & Dinosaurs Aren’t Real

Videos by OutKick

Dabo’s back

Welcome everyone who participates in daylight savings time to the return of standard time. If you’re like me, and living on the edge, you stay awake an hour longer than you normally would and flush the extra hour of sleep right down the drain.

Don’t tell me that I’m getting an extra hour of sleep. I’ll show you. If I’m being completely honest I did doze off for a half and hour or so after my wife put me to work with the beginning stages of preparing the house for Christmas.

The whole move this here, carry this upstairs, and throw this away. In other words good times that promise to ruin an entire day as I drag all of our decorations out.

Anyway, that’s pain for another day. Yesterday was pain of another kind for a few College Football fan bases. There was no bigger shocker on Saturday than No. 15 Notre Dame making the trip to Clemson to lay an egg.

The four loss Tigers handed the Fighting Irish their third loss on the season. Is Clemson back after what has been a tough season? It’s way too early for that. That said, we do know that Dabo Swinney is back.

The win made Dabo the winningest coach in Clemson history with 166. It also gave him some confidence back and he delivered this on the field after the win.

“If #Clemson is a stock, you better buy all you freaking can right now!”



– A very excited Dabo Swinney after the Tigers upset #NotreDame 31-23 in Death Valley.



pic.twitter.com/P732Ku0cBg — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) November 4, 2023

Thanks Notre Dame. Now Dabo is feeling himself again.

Jim Harbaugh isn’t making any friends

The Irish weren’t the only ranked team to crap the bed during Week 10. No. 25 Air Force was handed their first loss of the season by a now three win Army team.

The Falcons apparently forgot there was a game as they only managed to put up three points in the loss to the Black Knights. Most of the time it’s going to take more than three points to win a football game.

It’s safe to say that ten points isn’t going to cut it either. That’s all the points No. 19 UCLA managed to put up against an unranked Arizona team, who dropped 27 on the Bruins.

All of the top teams handled their business this weekend, although No. 1 Ohio State had a tougher than expected time with Rutgers. In the end the Buckeyes ran away with a 35-16 victory.

A team that didn’t have a tough time was No.3 Michigan. They dominated a two win Purdue team 41-13. But it wasn’t the play on the field that generated buzz surrounding this game it was the postgame handshake between the two coaches.

Purdue’s Ryan Walters hit Jim Harbaugh with an ice cold stare and a handshake that leaves little doubt about his feelings towards the Wolverines coach.

safe to say Ryan Walters and Jim Harbaugh do not enjoy each other's company https://t.co/Vm92TEff3o pic.twitter.com/7KpSe6LOJf — Aneesh (@aneeshswamy) November 5, 2023

We can assume that the Michigan cheating scandal probably played a part in that exchange. It turns out spying on teams and stealing their signs makes the game a little easier.

A game that was anything but easy was the rivalry game between No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 22 Oklahoma State. It delivered on the name Bedlam on Saturday and the result created a ton of chaos in the Big 12.

OutKick’s Trey Wallace breaks it all down:

Dinosaurs aren’t real

Dinosaurs aren’t real. I’m not saying that, but NASCAR Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is. He didn’t provide any supporting evidence for this, but there’s something about him blurting it out during a drunken post-race press conference that is convincing.

Rhodes entered the race in a battle with three other drivers for the championship. The driver that finished the highest took home the trophy. With the other drivers putting themselves and each other into the wall, his fifth-place finish was good enough to take home the trophy.

But we’re not here for what took place during the race. It was Rhodes’ hilarious post-race press conference that deserves our attention.

The 26-year-old did a press conference while hammered after winning championship in 2021 and there were signs early after this week’s win that he was in for a repeat performance.

Ben Rhodes is passing away tonight pic.twitter.com/OFTz9EXtZ2 — Diego Alvarado (@DiegoxAlv) November 4, 2023

Rhodes walked in for the press conference and poured beer on his crew chief. He then burped loudly into the microphone while answering his first question.

That set the tone for an entertaining press conference to say the least. From there the champion talked about his love of cows, started talking about movies, and tossed in randomly that dinosaurs aren’t real.

In the highlight reel from the press conference Rhodes just offers up, “By the way everybody, dinosaurs aren’t real.”

Ladies and gents: I present to you…@benrhodes' 2023 Championship Press Conference Highlights 🎥



He sure knows how to celebrate 😂🍻@ThorSportRacing | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/IZJhdBpqfN — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 4, 2023

Now that’s a championship press conference. That’s all I’ve got after squandering away my extra hour of sleep. Let’s go have a day.

The holidays are right around the corner. As you drag out the decorations and put them up send over a picture of your setup.

The holidays are right around the corner. As you drag out the decorations and put them up send over a picture of your setup.

