Jemele Hill Blames White Supremacy Plague For Black Officers Killing Black Man Tyre Nichols

Videos by OutKick

Non-best-selling author Jemele Hill blames “white supremacy” for five black police officers beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, to death.

How can one blame white supremacy for an incident involving not a single white folk and 6 black subjects? Jemele — tried — to explain:

Just as women sometimes carry the water for misogyny and the patriarchy, Black people have definitely done the same for white supremacy. You’re stuck on the faces. I’m looking at the system and why it was created. https://t.co/010GROq6aK — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2023

I need so many people to understand this regarding Tyre Nichols. Several of the police officers who murdered Freddie Gray were Black. The entire system of policing is based on white supremacist violence. We see people under the boot of oppression carry its water all the time. https://t.co/H11cuzHPxC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 27, 2023

The death of Nichols is appalling, a horrific abuse of power. The police should be charged appropriately. And they have been. Each officer faces a second-degree murder charge.

But unbeknownst to characters like Hill, a situation can be tragic while not racist. In fact, that’s the case in most unfortunate incidents.

There’s still no proof Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on the basis of his skin color. Based on his history, Chauvin was an inept officer. (Notice the prosecution didn’t cite racism during his trial last year.) Anyway, the political group BLM burned cities on the message that racism was to blame for Floyd’s death.

Bad actors exist. Some are black; others are white. Yet there’s such a demand to uncover white supremacy that the national media cherry-picks incidents to fume over — focusing only on the cases it can aptly spin in its favor.

The Left staked its claim to the culture war that America is fundamentally racist, relying on racial hysteria.



Yet they cannot find proof, thus the surge in imaginary racism, from Smollett to BYU to selective outrage.



Demand for racism outstrips supply:https://t.co/pI3Wso08Zz — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 19, 2022

The likes of Jemele Hill have based their entire career on the hypothesis that white supremacy continues to plague America. But actual evidence of such is so scarce that Hill must scrap, claw, manufacture, exaggerate, and lie to support said claim.

Thereby she spent her weekend attributing five black officers killing a black man to “white supremacy.”

And while various blue-checks appreciated Jemele’s dedication to blaming white people for all viral atrocities, most Twitter users mocked her for such desperation:

Jemele Hill despises white people so much that even when black people kill black people it is the fault of white people and white supremacy. https://t.co/OFhxtPjVAi — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 28, 2023

It's so backwards that in the face of narrative-breaking evidence, the conclusion is "violent black cops is also white supremacy" and not "police brutality, while sometimes motivated by either systemic or individual acts of racism, is actually a *larger* problem than just that." https://t.co/70Vw6Oii1f — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 27, 2023

Sometimes people are just horrible at their jobs and that has nothing to do with race.



You should obviously know about that. https://t.co/6BhGb7xwHv — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 27, 2023

One particular user obtained the script on which Jemele bases her commentaries:

You've just become so obsessed with racism that you twist everything around to find some excuse to call it racism. You're the real-life version of that meme, except you apply it to black Americans, too. pic.twitter.com/KjPNROUqrv — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 27, 2023

Spreading racial division is often good for business. Look at Al Sharpton. And The Anti-White Bishop, Talbert Swan.

But it appears the popularity of Jemele’s race-baiting is waning in scale. Her highly-promoted, billboard-featured memoir on overcoming racism sold just 5,000 copies months into release.

We assume #whitesupremacy is to blame for that too. White supremacy is always to blame, even during matters in which whites are not involved.